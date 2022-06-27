International schools offer golf, skiing in Japan, luring rich Chinese parents

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - An international school building boom is underway in Japan, fuelled by top-shelf names in education seeking to attract the children of wealthy Asian families, especially from China.

Famed British institutions Harrow, Rugby School and Malvern College are setting up campuses in the island nation, with more than 3,000 new student slots to be added over the next few years, the biggest expansion in international education in the country since 2018.

With annual tuition that can cost as much as 9.3 million yen (S$95,440), they're betting that scions of the well-heeled will be lured by lush green campuses, an international curriculum and a rich activity menu.

Included in the sales pitch: Japan's relative proximity, low Covid-19 infection rates and fewer restrictions.

That's in contrast to China, where ongoing pandemic curbs and a crackdown on private education are pushing families out - both expatriate and local.

"We were looking for opportunities outside of China," said Mr Mick Farley, the new headmaster at Harrow International School in the Japanese ski town of Appi. Mr Farley oversaw Tokyo's British School more than a decade ago before joining Harrow's.

The London school, which boasts as alumni former British prime ministers and several royals, was already expanding its footprint in Asia, and China in particular.

But "the educational offering in China has become very complex; more regulated, more controlled in terms of international schools and bilingual private schools," he said.

In August, 180 new students will arrive at the school, which offers full board, access to ski slopes and a golf course, at an annual tuition starting at 8.5 million yen.

Mr Farley expects a significant number to be Chinese, where authorities have clamped down on expensive educational efforts and ostentatious displays of wealth. There's also a growing strand of nationalism in President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" ideology that frowns on foreign or global influences.

Earlier this year, Harrow Beijing - set up specifically to cater to rising demand from Chinese nationals, who aren't allowed to attend registered international schools - changed its name after the government banned schools catering to Chinese students from using foreign names and words such as "global" or "international" in their titles.

The Harrow International School in Beijing, which only accepts foreign passport holders and attracts mainly expatriates, was unaffected.

Until the crackdown, enrolment China's locally-owned institutions with foreign-school branding was growing by more than 10 per cent annually, according to ISC Research, and educational data provider.

China's zero-Covid policy is also a driving factor, with the possibility of extended lockdowns and remote learning still very real more than two years since the start of the pandemic. In contrast, Japan has been slowly reopening while maintaining the developed world's lowest Covid death toll.