International leaders, business groups react to Japan PM Shinzo Abe's resignation

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nation's longest-serving premier, said on Friday (Aug 28) that he is resigning due to health reasons.

Here is what some international leaders and businessmen are saying:

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

"I am sorry to learn that Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has resigned from office for health reasons.

"I have worked well with Mr Abe for close to nine years. Under his leadership, our bilateral relations have deepened. We last met in person in November, and more recently online in April, during the virtual Asean Plus Three Summit on Covid-19.

"Mr Abe also played a critical role in concluding the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) after the US left the original Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations.

"I wish Abe-san a good recovery as he begins treatment for his condition."

South Korea's presidential Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok

"We regret the sudden resignation announcement by Prime Minister Abe, who has long played many roles for the development of South Korea-Japan relations."

"The South Korean government will continue cooperation with the new Japanese prime minister to promote friendly bilateral ties."

China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian

"This is an internal affair of Japan and we will not comment. China and Japan are close neighbours, and China is willing to work with Japan to continue to promote the development of China-Japan relations."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

"Prime Minister Abe is a man of integrity and wisdom. He has been the senior statesman in our region and across the globe, a strong promoter of open trade and an outstanding international diplomat for Japan. He has advocated for the region's prosperity and stability, bringing his leadership as an experienced statesman of the first order.

"Prime Minister Abe steps down as a regional leader having made unprecedented contributions, particularly as we respond to the health and economic impacts of Covid-19."

Australia is thankful for the true friend we have had in Shinzo Abe as Prime Minister of Japan. His leadership, wisdom, generosity and vision have championed the cause of peace, freedom and prosperity in our region and the world more broadly. pic.twitter.com/GCdRo371ru — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) August 28, 2020

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

"Prime Minister Abe was always friendly to Taiwan, whether on policy or the rights and interests of Taiwan's people - he was extremely positive. We value his friendly feelings towards Taiwan and hope he is healthy."

Mr Kwon Tae-shin, vice-chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, a South Korean business lobby group

"President Moon Jae-in and Abe do not have good personal relationship, which contributed to adverse bilateral ties. When a new leader takes office in Japan, he can give momentum to improving bilateral relations.

"The two countries acknowledge that unnecessary diplomatic and trade conflicts would not help each other at a time when Covid -19 further adds difficulty to trade and business activities globally."

Mr Marcus Schurmann, chief executive of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Japan

"He did a lot of good with regard just to the fact that he was one of the key promoters for multilateralism and free trade and did a lot to move to Japan back onto the world stage. Japan recovered the visibility and recognition the third-largest economy in the world deserves.

Related Story Japan PM Abe resigns: Possible contenders to take the helm

Related Story Japan stocks tumble, yen rallies after reports of PM Abe resigning

Related Story Contemplating Abe's autumn harvest

"We have FTAs (free trade agreements) and he also tackled a lot of difficult problems; just thinking about relations with China, relations also with Russia, and also the difficult relationship with the US at least since Trump came into power.

"I do not want to say he failed, but at least what is an unsolved problem is the relationship with Korea. I think that's the kind of problem which his successor has to work on.

"He succeeded in bringing the Olympics to Tokyo. I think this is also a major achievement we should not forget."