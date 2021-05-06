Interest in vaccination soars amid second virus cluster

Taiwan

The number of people registering for Covid-19 vaccination has rocketed in Taiwan after a string of China Airlines crew members and airport quarantine hotel employees were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the past week.

As at Tuesday, the cases linked to the crew of Taiwan's flag carrier and a Novotel hotel near the Taoyuan International Airport had reached 28, with the two newest additions being a pilot and a flight attendant.

One of the pilots had received his first vaccine dose nine days before he was diagnosed with Covid-19, the Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) said yesterday.

An earlier cluster was also in Taoyuan county, with 21 confirmed cases and two deaths.

The current infections have also spread to family members of the hotel staff and airline crew.

Earlier, Taiwanese generally reported little interest in getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Many had concerns over side effects.

The only vaccine available in Taiwan is the one manufactured by AstraZeneca. Its use was suspended in some countries after reports of rare but serious cases of blood clots in those who had taken it.

The vaccination process in Taiwan kicked off on March 22, with priority for medical staff who work with Covid-19 patients.

On April 6, it was opened to all hospital and clinic staff, as well as high-risk groups, including law enforcement and military personnel.

Starting from April 21, those who did not work high-risk jobs but had plans to travel abroad for business, study, family, or medical purposes began receiving vaccinations.

However, even those in high-risk jobs seemed to remain hesitant.

As at April 20, less than 2 per cent of Taiwanese had been vaccinated.

The tide began to turn as the airline crew case numbers grew.

On Tuesday, the CECC reported a record high: Some 4,166 people received the jabs on Monday.

It used to be quite easy to register for a slot online to get vaccinated, but some Taiwanese are finding it near impossible to get an appointment now.

Podcast producer Lai Yu-chen, 25, said: "I have always had poor health and don't want to put my father in danger of getting infected because he is still recovering from heart surgery." He added that he was unable to get an appointment despite many attempts at the hospital he wished to go to.

Mr Lan Chi-lun, 30, a dentist in Kaohsiung, said: "I'm getting vaccinated on May 14. I wanted to get jabbed after seeing a drop in new cases in the United Kingdom (which has a high vaccination rate)."

But Mr Lai and Mr Lan may not be able to receive their second dose after the recommended eight weeks from their first AstraZeneca shot.

The current stocks of the vaccine will expire before their second shots are due and it is not clear when more will arrive. Taiwan has received two shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with a total of 316,200 doses - 199,200 set to expire on May 31 and 117,000 on June 15.