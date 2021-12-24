Intel faces backlash in China over position on Xinjiang

BEIJING • Intel Corp has apologised after its opposition to Xinjiang labour sparked a backlash against the US chipmaker in China, highlighting how multinational companies are increasingly getting caught up in a geopolitical spat between two global powers over issues such as human rights.

The chipmaker sent a letter asking suppliers not to use any labour or products sourced from Xinjiang "in order to ensure compliance with US legal requirements", it said in a WeChat statement yesterday.

The company had no other intention and did not mean to express a position on the matter, according to the statement.

"As a multinational company, we operate in a constantly evolving and complex global environment and should adopt a prudent attitude," said Intel.

"For causing trouble to our esteemed Chinese customers, partners and the general public, we express our sincere apologies."

Intel's apology comes after social media users this week seized on the issue to criticise the US firm. The lead singer of TFBoys - one of China's most popular boy bands - Wang Junkai said the group will terminate all partnerships with the US company immediately, according to a statement by his studio on Wednesday.

The studio said it had repeatedly asked Intel to "express a correct stance", but the chipmaker had yet to respond. "National interests trump everything!" the studio wrote in its post.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian yesterday asked Intel to "respect facts" on Xinjiang, at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"The so-called forced labour claim is totally fabricated by anti-China forces in the US to harm China's reputation," he said, when asked if Intel's apology satisfied Beijing. "The products manufactured in Xinjiang are good quality, and companies will suffer a loss if they refuse to use Xinjiang-produced products."

Intel's continuing access to the Chinese market is crucial to its growth, amid increasing competition. China is the largest consumer of semiconductors in general and the biggest market place for personal computers, the main destination for Intel's microprocessors.

BLOOMBERG