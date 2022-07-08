Inspired by Ukraine, Taiwan civilians study urban warfare

NEW TAIPEI CITY • Dressed in military camouflage with an assault rifle at the ready, "Prof" Yeh peers from behind a vehicle in a car park outside Taipei, scanning his surroundings and waiting for a signal to advance.

Mr Yeh works in marketing, and his weapon is a replica - but he is spending the weekend at an urban warfare workshop to prepare for what he sees as the very real threat of a Chinese invasion.

"The Russia-Ukraine war is a big reason why I came to this workshop," said the 47-year-old, whose call sign during training is "Prof".

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine at the end of February, he gave shape to the darkest fears of many Taiwanese.

China regards self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Taiwan says it will defend its freedoms and democracy, blaming China for the tensions.

The war in Ukraine has inspired the "Prof". The resilience of Ukrainian forces has given him hope that with the right tactics, Taiwan too might have a chance defending itself against its mightier neighbour.

He is not alone - the organisers of the urban combat course say the number of students has nearly quadrupled since February. Firearms and first aid courses have also seen higher enrolment.

Disquiet over China was brewing in Taiwan long before the Russian invasion.

Mr Max Chiang, chief executive of the company that organises the workshops, said there has been "a heightened sense of crisis" among Taiwanese people since 2020, when Chinese warplanes began making regular incursions into the island's air identification zone.

Roughly 380 sorties were recorded that year - a number that more than doubled in 2021, and is on track to do so again this year, according to an AFP database.

China comprehensively outnumbers Taiwan militarily, with over one million ground force personnel to Taiwan's 88,000, 6,300 tanks compared with 800, and 1,600 fighter jets to 400, according to the US Department of Defence.

But the Ukraine war has provided a practical blueprint for how to make that disparity matter less.

It has vividly demonstrated how fighting for control of cities can be difficult and costly for attacking forces - and most of Taiwan's 23 million people live in urban areas.

As Mr Yeh and his 15 teammates run in staggered column formation across the parking lot, stooping behind dilapidated buildings and vehicles to simulate attacks on enemy positions, they are trying to put some of the lessons garnered from Ukraine's devastated cities into practice.

"The best defence is offence," Mr Yeh emphasised.

In a warehouse beside the car park, 34-year-old Ruth Lam is learning to fire a gun for the first time.

Ms Lam, who works at an emergency vehicle lights manufacturer, said that most of her European clients had told her there would not be a war in Ukraine.

"But it happened," she said.

She is hoping that knowing how to handle a gun might protect her and her family if there is war, and is planning to continue target practice with friends.

"Prepare your umbrella before it rains," she said. "We don't know when things are going to happen."

In a survey conducted in May, 61.4 per cent of respondents said they were willing to take up arms in the event of an invasion.

Mr Yeh believes it is a question of when, not if, they will be called to put their new skills into action.

Citing the example of Hong Kong, where Beijing has moved to consolidate its grip in the last few years, he said simply: "Taiwan is next."

