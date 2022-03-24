Inspection for aviation sector

BEIJING • The Chinese aviation regulator has launched a sector-wide inspection for potential safety lapses after a commercial jet crashed in the mountains of southern China.

The cause of the crash of the China Eastern Airlines jet in the Guangxi region on Monday is yet to be determined, with the Chinese aviation authorities warning that their investigation would be very difficult because of the severe damage to the aircraft.

The two-week inspection of the sector will involve checks at all regional air traffic control bureaus, airline companies and flight training institutes to ensure the "absolute" safety of aviation operations, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said late on Tuesday.

Since the crash, China Eastern and two subsidiaries have grounded their fleet of more than 200 Boeing 737-800 jets.

The last commercial jetliner to crash in mainland China was in 2010, when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines went down.

