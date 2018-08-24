Information's cheap and available in China

SHANGHAI • When Mr William Zhang's car insurance was about to expire in March, he did not need to look far for renewal options. In the two months before the policy was up, he received calls almost daily from insurers trying to sell him a new one.

Since his initial policy was from Ping An Insurance Group , it was natural the firm had been in touch. "What confuses me is how other insurance companies knew about it," said Mr Zhang, 26, a government employee.

Three other car owners told Reuters they had experienced the same problem.

Personal data has become widely available in China and can be scooped up for pennies by insurance firms, banks, loansharks and scammers, according to sellers and financiers.

In May, China introduced its most comprehensive data protection laws to date, tightening restrictions on the sharing of private data held by financial institutions and firms.

"Personal information leaks are risky," said Ms Susan Ning, a partner at law firm King & Wood Mallesons in Beijing. "Such information can facilitate other crimes."

Insurers often buy numbers from shadowy online data sellers, who themselves have acquired the information illegally, according to people in the industry.

Some firms illegally buy information from the department of motor vehicles, car licensing authorities, car sellers, or from police stations, said Ms Michelle Hu, a partner at Boston Consulting Group.

By entering keywords such as "personal data" in Chinese, Reuters found more than 30 groups selling and buying personal data on Tencent's instant messaging service QQ and Baidu's forum site Tieba.

Five sellers offered to sell lists from financial institutions of "people who need loans", "people who need insurance", and "Shanghainese men aged between 30 and 50". The price of such information varied, ranging from 300 yuan to 2,800 yuan (S$61 to S$566) for 100,000 people.

A sample list included individuals' birth dates, car and home ownership status, and mortgage information, in addition to names and telephone numbers. Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the information. Baidu declined to comment, while Tencent said it was "committed to the protection of user privacy and maintaining data security".

Three loan agents who sell mortgages for three leading Chinese lenders said customer data was often sold by bank employees. Some Internet firms also provide access to personal data for a fee.

Data privacy has also become a major issue elsewhere in the world, with companies such as Facebook criticised for harvesting and selling users' personal data without their explicit consent. Online scammers are also common in other countries.

In China, a proliferation of online financial platforms and users has led to a surge in the sharing of personal data, despite laws to protect consumers, experts say.

Under current laws, personal information sellers can face up to seven years in prison and a fine, while buying personal data can be punished by fines and up to three years in jail. Corporations are subject to similar punishments.

Despite this, around 90 per cent of phone scams stem from personal data breaches, according to a Union Pay report in May.

"Central to this problem is the high economic benefits associated with personal information trade and the low costs of violating relevant laws," said Ms Ning, adding that other reasons include a lack of security measures on some websites and ambiguous terms in certain contracts regarding the use of personal data.

