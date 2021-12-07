Influencers in bloom in Asia's biggest flower market in China

KUNMING • Boxes of roses, lilies and carnations pile up as influencer Cai Cai speaks into her smartphone from a small studio at Asia's biggest flower market - with thousands of customers eagerly awaiting her view on the best deals.

E-commerce is big business in China and influencers and livestreamers have made their fortunes showcasing products for luxury brands and cosmetics firms.

The country's horticulture industry, worth an estimated 160 billion yuan (S$34 billion), is getting in on the action. Where people once visited markets and florists, they are now increasingly shopping for blooms via their smartphones.

Online retail represents more than half the sector's turnover. "Five bouquets, only 39.8 yuan for those that order right away," the 23-year-old Cai Cai said, a sales pitch she hones for eight hours a day delivered at lightning speed.

"Flower sales vary in busy and slack seasons, so a livestreamers' daily income is very variable. All I can say is that the more you work, the luckier you will be," she explained, as colleagues next to her put the bouquets in cardboard boxes ready to be shipped.

Demand for cut flowers has soared in China as standards of living rise, with the southern province of Yunnan at the epicentre of that boom thanks to its mild climate. Its capital Kunming boasts the biggest flower market in Asia - the second biggest in the world after Aalsmeer in the Netherlands.

Every day at 3pm, a rose auction starts in a huge room where more than 600 buyers share the day's supply behind their screens. "Yunnan represents around 80 per cent of flower production in China and 70 to 80 per cent of the flowers on sale pass through our auction room," said employee Zhang Tao, who is responsible for the market's logistics - a crucial role when the goods are so perishable.

"That represents on average more than four million flowers sold every day. For Chinese Valentine's day, we sold 9.3 million in a day."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE