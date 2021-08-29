Influence of yakuza wanes as society changes

TOKYO • The act of jigiri is seen as honourable in the yakuza world, where minions carry out crimes on behalf of their bosses and take the fall for them.

This comes with "prizes". If they are caught, the yakuza will get them a trusted lawyer. If they are jailed, their family's well-being is assured. Upon release, the gangster is given an executive position.

This was likely the case when a member of the Kudo-kai - whose don Satoru Nomura, 74, was sentenced to death on Tuesday - was released from jail in Kumamoto last November.

Reports said the gangster in his 40s was escorted by suspected members of the Kudo-kai when he came out after 19 years in jail for the 2001 murder of a man who had left the gang and refused orders to return.

But he would be returning to a very different Kudo-kai, which appears to be in decline, from a peak of 1,210 members in 2008 to 430 members last year.

Its woes have deepened to the extent that it had to sell off its headquarters building in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture, in February last year.

However, the allure of the yakuza has waned in recent years amid tougher laws and lower social tolerance. Nationwide, the number of yakuza mobsters fell to a low of 25,900 last year, data from the National Police Agency shows. This was down nearly 70 per cent from the 80,900 members in 2010.

The yakuza is said to have roots in the Edo period of Japanese history, when the lowest social groups and outcasts like the burakumin caste formed organisations of their own as a mirror society to the affluent.

In post-war Japan, these offered a sanctuary for the aimless in a society divided by a yawning rich-poor gap, their ranks swelling with romanticised ideals of brotherhood.

The mobsters have long been regarded as semi-legitimate organisations, with registered offices and rumoured ties with influential politicians and business leaders. They have even channelled their riches into disaster relief efforts.

But they exist in a grey zone. Japan has never banned the yakuza outright, and has long co-existed with these "anti-social forces" by refusing to clearly define them.

Controversy swirled around then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2019 when tabloids reported that a suspected yakuza member had been on the guest list of taxpayer-funded cherry blossom viewing parties.

Meanwhile, it is an open secret that the yakuza dabbles in nefarious businesses such as drug and sex trafficking, runs illegal gambling dens, and has its hand in fraud, robbery, assault and various other crimes.

The police are closely watching two gangs: the Yamaguchi-gumi, whose 8,200 members make it Japan's largest yakuza syndicate; and its splinter group Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, which broke away in August 2015 and now has 2,500 members.

Last November, two men said to be with the Yamaguchi-gumi shot down two members of the splinter group in public.

