Infections surge in China's south, triggering flight cancellations

SHANGHAI • China reported a sudden Covid-19 surge in the south, with 18 new local cases in the city of Guangzhou, causing a flurry of flight cancellations.

Out of the 27 new cases on Sunday, reported by the national health authority in its daily updates yesterday, only seven infections were imported, with the remainder originating in Guangdong province.

As at 11.40am, 519 flights at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport were cancelled, accounting for 37 per cent of total flights yesterday, according to aviation data provider Variflight.

People leaving the city from airports, train stations and shuttle bus stations must show proof of a negative test taken within three preceding days, unless they are transiting, the city said in a statement late on Sunday.

On Saturday, the authorities in Guangzhou ordered residents on five streets in Liwan district to stay home. Non-essential activities were suspended, and entertainment venues and markets closed.

The health authorities in Guangdong said yesterday that of the 20 new locally confirmed cases on Sunday, 18 were in Guangzhou and two in Foshan city.

China also reported 19 new asymptomatic infections - which it does not classify as confirmed cases - on Sunday, compared with 22 a day earlier.

