News analysis

Ineffective messaging a factor in low vaccine take-up

Hong Kong Correspondent
  • Published
    1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Hong Kong health experts are not hopeful that 70 per cent of the city's population will be inoculated before September, or that borders will fully reopen by the end of the year.

This is despite having an ample supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 12, 2021, with the headline 'Ineffective messaging a factor in low vaccine take-up'. Subscribe
Topics: 