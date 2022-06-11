Indulge your yen for travel again - if you're negative and in tour group

Japan yesterday reopened its borders to foreign tourists on package tours for the first time in two years, though this was only on paper as the first arrivals are expected only next week due to administrative procedures.

The government is now accepting registrations by travel agents through a new portal, where they must enter information of tour participants including passport numbers and accommodation details so as to apply for tourist visas.

The Japan Tourism Agency said it can take at least five working days for these visas to be approved.

Yesterday, Japan's top business lobby and chambers of commerce issued a joint statement urging a further easing of border measures "to facilitate an environment where people, goods, money and digital technologies can move freely".

Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito said: "We will make efforts to restore tourism demand by balancing anti-virus measures and socio-economic activities."

He added that the first tour group arrivals will be next week at the earliest.

From this month, travellers from 98 countries and regions - including the United States, China, South Korea and Singapore - can enter Japan without quarantine regardless of their vaccination status, so long as they produce a negative pre-departure polymerase chain reaction test.

The anticipated tourism reboot has drawn a surge in demand, travel agencies said. But analysts see a missed opportunity - because of the strict guidelines on package tours - to inject foreign tourism spending into the economy, with domestic consumption tepid given rising prices.

The Japanese yen is now at its weakest in about two decades, making it much cheaper for foreigners than before the Covid-19 pandemic. The yen fell to 134.56 against the US dollar on Thursday, while one Singapore dollar was worth about 97 yen yesterday, 15 yen more than what it was valued at on the same day last year.

But the first step in reopening comes with conditions, such as an entry cap of 20,000 daily arrivals - including returning residents.

Guidelines also said that tourists must buy travel insurance, be chaperoned by a tour guide "from arrival to departure", follow a strict itinerary and adhere to rules such as mask-wearing most of the time or face expulsion.