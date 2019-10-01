Indonesian journalist hurt in HK protest 'stable'

A Hong Kong-based Indonesian journalist who was hit by a rubber bullet on Sunday while covering a protest is in a stable condition.

Ms Veby Mega Indah of Suara Hong Kong, an Indonesian-language newspaper, was hurt while reporting from an overhead bridge in the Wan Chai area.

"The Indonesian consulate-general has communicated with Hong Kong authorities for an official explanation of the incident," said Indonesia's foreign ministry.

Footage from a live stream that Ms Veby was running as she was hit shows police confronting protesters in a pedestrian area. Shortly after the officers retreat, a protester tosses a glass bottle after them.

Shots can then be heard and the person holding the camera can be seen moving backwards before the screen goes dark. Ms Veby had been wearing a helmet and a high visibility vest with the word "press" written on it, and her press credentials displayed, when the incident occurred, the Hong Kong Journalist Association said in a statement.

"We deplore the use and threat of violence towards journalists covering events in Hong Kong from any source and call on police and protesters to allow journalists to carry out their job of reporting the facts without risk of serious injury or threats of violence," it said.

Ms Veby's lawyer, Mr Michael Vidler, said she is lucky to be alive. But for her protective goggles, she would definitely have been blinded and substantial visual impairment still remains a possibility, he said.

She will be filing criminal complaints against the Commissioner of Police and the officer, said Mr Vidler. She will also be filing civil proceedings to seek redress, he added.

Separately, the Foreign Correspondents Club, Hong Kong has condemned the incident, saying it was one of many involving violence against journalists.

Journalists have been on the receiving end of police force, while those from outlets perceived to be pro-Beijing have also been abused by protesters.