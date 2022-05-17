Yoon, Biden to discuss pact

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol, in a speech yesterday at the National Assembly, said he will discuss with US President Joe Biden ways to strengthen cooperation on the global supply chain through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). Mr Biden is scheduled to visit the country this week.

The pact aims to help in coordinating regional supply chains, infrastructure and other areas. South Korea is a major producer of semiconductors. The IPEF is part of the Biden administration's efforts to counter China's clout in Asia.