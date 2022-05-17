Indo-Pacific

Yoon, Biden to discuss pact

Updated
Published
4 min ago

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol, in a speech yesterday at the National Assembly, said he will discuss with US President Joe Biden ways to strengthen cooperation on the global supply chain through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). Mr Biden is scheduled to visit the country this week.

The pact aims to help in coordinating regional supply chains, infrastructure and other areas. South Korea is a major producer of semiconductors. The IPEF is part of the Biden administration's efforts to counter China's clout in Asia.

 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 17, 2022, with the headline Yoon, Biden to discuss pact. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top