India's push for domestic palm oil production raises ecological concerns

The average lifespan for a commercial oil palm plantation is more than 25 years.
India Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
NEW DELHI - India, the world's largest importer of palm oil, is pushing to increase domestic production of the commodity to reduce its ballooning edible oil import costs, part of a national initiative to make the country self-sufficient in cooking oils.

The move was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Aug 9 with funding of more than 110 billion rupees (S$2 billion), which includes support for farmers growing oil palm. The government hopes to triple domestic production of palm oil to 1.1 million metric tonnes by 2025-26. This will require expanding oil palm acreage from around 357,000 ha at present to one million ha by 2025-26.

