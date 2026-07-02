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India, Japan sign pacts on AI, metals, and energy after Modi-Takaichi talks

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (left) and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi attend a joint press statement at the Hyderabad House on July 2.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (left) and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi attending a joint press statement at Hyderabad House on July 2.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • India and Japan signed pacts to enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence, metals, energy, and economic security during their 16th annual summit.
  • The countries agreed on their first joint defence co-development project and launched a biogas initiative to build 1,000 plants in India.
  • Bilateral trade reached US$27.5 billion (S$35.6 billion) in 2025/26, with Japanese investments in India hitting US$3.2 billion, including major infrastructure and financial sector deals.

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NEW DELHI – India and Japan signed pacts on July 2 to boost their cooperation in artificial intelligence, metals and energy, and prepared a joint roadmap for economic security, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.

Takaichi is on a three-day visit to New Delhi as the two Asian partners hold their 16th annual summit.

“The convergence of Japan’s precision technology and India’s software capabilities will give a new momentum and strength to global AI development,” Modi told reporters.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached US$27.5 billion (S$35.6 billion) in fiscal year 2025/26, while Japanese investment in India was US$3.2 billion between April and December 2025, according to Indian government data.

Modi said that the two countries, also members of the Quad grouping, signed an agreement on their first co-development project in the defence sector.

“Through the India-Japan biogas Initiative, we will set up 1,000 biogas and organic fertiliser plants in India,” he added.

Japan is among India’s largest investors, backing major infrastructure projects including a high-speed rail corridor between the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Japanese firms have also increased investments in Indian companies, including a recent US$1.6 billion deal for a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

Takaichi is accompanied by a large business delegation and is due to speak at a business conference later on July 2. REUTERS

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