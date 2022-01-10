Independent Taiwanese lawmaker keeps seat after failed recall vote

A vote to recall independent Taiwanese lawmaker Freddy Lim fell short of its goal yesterday, despite more votes supporting his recall than those opposing.

Wanhua and Zhongzheng, the two Taipei districts represented by Mr Lim in the Legislative Yuan, saw only 39 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively, of eligible voters casting their ballots in the recall vote.

For the recall to happen, more than 25 per cent of eligible voters in the two districts - or a total of 58,756 votes - would have to be in favour of removing Mr Lim, but there were only 54,813 "yes" votes.

Mr Lim, a legislator serving his second term in office, happens to also be the frontman of well-known death metal band Chthonic and is often identifiable with his signature ponytail.

Now without his locks, Mr Lim is a popular lawmaker among younger voters who believe he is not afraid to speak his mind on sensitive issues like cross-strait tensions.

He first faced cries for his recall last July, when Taiwan was in its first-ever semi-lockdown due to a series of local Covid-19 transmissions, with Wanhua district being one of the hot spots.

Residents in Wanhua district complained that Mr Lim had done little to express his concern for those living in his legislative district during the outbreak. Others chimed in, saying he supported the import of American pork that contained traces of the chemical ractopamine, as well as Taiwan's independence, another touchy topic among Taiwanese.

Mr Lim is the second legislator to face a recall vote in less than three months. Mr Chen Po-wei, Taiwan Statebuilding Party's first-ever candidate to win a lawmaker seat, was removed as the representative of a Taichung district that has historically been pro-Kuomintang.

"It's possible that voters are feeling the fatigue from frequent recall votes," said Professor Wang Yeh-lih of National Taiwan University's department of political science.

Prof Wang cites the 2017 amendment of Taiwan's election laws that lowered the bar for a recall vote to happen.

"If the bar isn't raised, then we might be seeing more of these (recalls) in the near future, especially when there have been recent successful cases," he said.

Like Mr Lim, Mr Chen is also pro-independence and is friendly with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The election to fill his empty seat was held yesterday, in which the DPP's Ms Lin Ching-yi ran against Mr Chen's former competitor Yen Kuan-heng and won.