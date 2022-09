BEIJING - Pork prices in China, the world's largest consumer market, continued to climb last week, raising concerns of inflation and prompting the government to dip again into its frozen meat reserves.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed on Wednesday that each kilogram of the staple meat cost an average of 30.69 yuan (S$6.18) in the week ending Sept 9, a jump of 69.4 per cent from a year ago.