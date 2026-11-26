In the new ‘sheconomy’ of China, men are the eye candy for women
Murphy Zhao and Alexandra Stevenson
- China’s growing “sheconomy” is driven by women’s rising incomes and spending on entertainment, romance fantasy and “emotional value” services.
- Businesses now market handsome men, male dancers and guides to women, from sold-out theatre shows to theme parks and mountain hikes.
- The trend gives women more visible consumer power, but Beijing is uneasy about gender politics, physical contact and changing social norms.
AI generated
HONG KONG – Toned, topless male dancers tear off their robes before sold-out theatres. Costumed actors at theme parks are pinched, pulled and photographed by hundreds of women. Strapping young men race up mountains carrying female hikers in their arms.
Across China, businesses are cashing in on a lucrative new market: Women’s enjoyment.