Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In the new ‘sheconomy’ of China, men are the eye candy for women

An entertainer in period costume with visitors at the Wansuishan Martial Arts City in Kaifeng, China, on Sept 19.

HONG KONG – Toned, topless male dancers tear off their robes before sold-out theatres. Costumed actors at theme parks are pinched, pulled and photographed by hundreds of women. Strapping young men race up mountains carrying female hikers in their arms.

Across China, businesses are cashing in on a lucrative new market: Women’s enjoyment.