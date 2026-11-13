In Taiwan, Jensen Huang’s ‘flawless’ image damaged by affairs

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Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia, has been a source of pride and inspiration for many Taiwanese.

TAIPEI – Taiwan-born Jensen Huang, the former boss of Nvidia, was feted like a rock star on visits to his birthplace, posing for selfies with fans and being mobbed by journalists.

His spectacular downfall might change that.

Huang’s once “flawless” image in Taiwan has been shattered by revelations of two extramarital affairs – including one with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy – that forced him to resign from the company he founded.

“I thought he had the persona of a devoted husband, and it turns out he’s kind of a scumbag,” Ivan Liang, 28, told AFP during his lunch break on Nov 13 .

Huang has been a source of pride and inspiration for many Taiwanese. While other tech titans kept a low profile, Huang was chatty and charming in public, readily signing autographs and posing for photos.

“I definitely think my perception of him has changed because, after all, he originally had that ‘nation’s dad’ image,” said Leo Fu, a 42-year-old import distributor.

“I feel like that image of him has probably taken a hit in the eyes of the general public in Taiwan.”

Dessert shop owner Jane Hsieh, 70, still has fond memories of Huang visiting her store on multiple occasions for one of her traditional tofu puddings.

“Before this, he felt like such a flawless person,” Hsieh told AFP in her shop where photos of her and her husband posing with the leather-jacketed Huang, his wife Lori, and son Spencer, are proudly displayed.

“It’s just a shame because he gave everyone the impression that he was a really great guy, and he was always very polite when he came here,” she said.

While her feelings about Huang have changed as a result of the affairs, Hsieh said she would not remove the photos from her shop.

“Why kick someone when they’re down?” she said.

‘Pretty outrageous’

At the Chinese restaurant where one of Huang’s lovers – identified as suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang – was filmed kissing him on the cheek in May 2025, a plate signed by Huang on the same night is still on display.

Staff were reluctant to talk about the infamous evening to AFP on Nov 13 , only saying they were always focused on serving their customers.

“I think it’s pretty outrageous,” 38-year-old Chen Yu-ting, who works in finance, said of Huang’s affair with someone believed to have spied for Beijing.

“If the other person really was trying to use him, it seems like he was just way too easily deceived,” she said.

“Given his status, he really should be paying much closer attention to the people around him and who he associates with.”

While Huang’s affairs have tarnished his reputation, some Taiwanese are more concerned about the impact the scandal could have on Taiwan’s economy and stock market.

Huang has generated huge amounts of wealth for the island at the centre of the global artificial intelligence technology boom.

Nvidia’s advanced chips critical to the AI buildout are made by Taiwanese tech titan TSMC and have helped drive Taiwan’s stocks to record highs and push its economy into double-digit growth.

Ivan Liang, who works in imports and exports, said he was “very worried”.

“The market crashed... a few days ago, and then Nvidia’s stock price just kept dropping and dropping and dropping,” Liang said.

“I don’t trade US stocks myself, but the US and Taiwan stock markets definitely move in tandem and affect each other,” he said.

“Whatever he does is none of my business – I only care about my money.” AFP