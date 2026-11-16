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In South Korea, lying down is the new hanging out

South Korean furniture brand Iloom hosted an event from April 26 to May 10 for visitors to enjoy a range of relaxation activities on its adjustable beds.

SEOUL – A new trend involving strangers gathering to lie down and unwind together is catching on among young South Koreans, spawning new communities and events.

At a pop-up event held in October in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, some 3,000 pillows covered the floor as ambient music played under dim lighting. Visitors were free to relax as they pleased. Some read books or listened to music, while others gazed at the ceiling or drifted off to sleep.

Called Ceiling Service, the event’s name was inspired by the time a person spends lying awake in bed, unable to fall asleep. Organised by artist collective Permit in collaboration with Hanwha General Insurance, it ran from Oct 21 to 25 at the insurer’s Hannam office.

“I could just relax at home, but I thought resting in an unusual space surrounded by other people would make the experience feel more special,” said Park Se-hee, 34, who attended with her boyfriend.

One company took the idea a step further, bringing people together for a full night of sleep, complete with a bedtime routine of soothing music, pilates and a digital detox.

Sleep Concert on May 21, organised by South Korean mattress maker Bestsleep, brought nearly 100 people together at Floating Island, an event venue on the Han River in southern Seoul.

The evening began with live performances by ballad singers Lee Seok-hoon and Song Ha-ye before participants settled in for the night. Mattresses, soft bedside lighting and lockable “phone jails” were provided to help people disconnect from their devices and get a good night’s rest.

A pilates instructor led a gentle stretching session to help participants relax before bed, followed by a soothing piano performance.

The next morning, participants awoke to a live classical music performance by a string quartet before wrapping up the event with a final stretching session.

“I wanted to encourage people to talk more openly about sleep and create a culture in which they can share the experience and appreciate the value of a good night’s rest,” Bestsleep chief executive officer Suh Jin-won told The Korea Herald.

Since 2012, the company has operated the Bestsleep Research Lab, which studies ways to improve sleep quality and promote healthy sleep habits.

“Taking time away from external stimulation to relax the body and mind has value. Lying comfortably, slowing one’s breathing and releasing muscle tension can help calm the mind and reduce perceived stress,” Suh said.

In a similar event, furniture brand Iloom hosted Motion Club in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, from April 26 to May 10, inviting visitors to try a range of relaxation activities on its adjustable beds.

Visitors could enjoy everything from book and poetry readings to yoga, music, movies and knitting, all while relaxing on beds.

What draws some young South Koreans to these communal rest experiences is the chance to relax without feeling guilty.

“I used to feel pressured to do something productive, even when I was supposed to be resting. Even though sleeping in, lying around or scrolling through my phone felt good, I couldn’t help feeling guilty about wasting time,” said Kim Woo-jin, a 34-year-old office worker in Seoul.

“But when everyone is lying down together, I feel less guilty about doing nothing. It’s nice to be able to relax without feeling like I should be doing something else.”

Sleep Concert on May 21, organised by South Korean mattress maker Bestsleep, brought nearly 100 people together. PHOTO: BESTSLEEP

Rethinking bedtime

Behind the growing popularity of group sleeping and communal rest is a broader shift in how Koreans view sleep.

For years, the “miracle morning” trend has been popular on Korean social media, encouraging people to wake up early, cut back on sleep and devote the extra hours to self-improvement.

But the focus is gradually shifting from waking up earlier to sleeping better.

Data from Naver DataLab showed that searches for “night routine” surpassed those for “morning routine” for the first time in June 2025 and remained higher through December.

Night routines typically involve activities such as taking walks after dinner, stretching and meditating to prepare for a better night’s sleep. On TikTok, posts tagged “night routine” had reached more than two million as of the time of reporting.

The rise of communal rest reflects a growing desire for relaxation in a society where getting enough sleep remains a challenge.

According to the 2026 Korea Sleep Report by sleep technology company Asleep, an analysis of sleep data collected from more than 370,000 users between January 2024 and December 2025 found that they slept an average of just five hours and 25 minutes a night, despite spending six hours and 39 minutes in bed.

More than half of the users, or 56.2%, were classified as night owls, with the average time for falling asleep listed as 12.51am.

Booming sleep market

The rising demand for better sleep is creating new opportunities for businesses offering sleep-related products and services.

The country’s sleep market grew more than tenfold, from approximately 480 billion won (S$463.45 million) in 2011 to an estimated 5 trillion won in 2025, according to the Korea Sleep Industry Association.

At health and beauty retailer CJ Olive Young, sales of melatonin-related products, which are marketed to help regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycle, soared 810% in the first nine months of this year compared with the same period a year earlier.

Sales of theanine-related products, which are associated with relaxation and stress relief, also rose 368%, while those of sleep accessories, including heated eye masks and aromatherapy products, increased 25%.

“People today are constantly exposed to distractions, from smartphones and work messages to an endless stream of information, prompting them to actively seek out time and space to rest,” Bestsleep CEO Suh said.

“We’ve seen more people investing in better bedding and sleep environments, reviewing their sleep habits and seeking professional guidance. The long-held belief that sacrificing sleep is necessary for success is also beginning to change.” THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK