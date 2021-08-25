Asian Insider

In seeking 'common prosperity', Xi signals fresh drive to tackle inequality

Analysts say yawning income gap is driving policy considerations of Chinese leadership

China Correspondent
  • Published
    37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In the past few months, Beijing has been putting pressure on its tech firms and private tuition sector, leading many to wonder why the Chinese government was coming down hard on the country's tech champions and entrepreneurs.

Last week, at least part of the reason became clear.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 25, 2021, with the headline 'In seeking 'common prosperity', Xi signals fresh drive to tackle inequality '. Subscribe
Topics: 