In Pictures: Deadly flooding hits China's Henan province

Heavy rainfall in central China's Henan province has killed 12 people in its capital, Zhengzhou, and has led to the relocation of about 100,000 people to safe zones.

A resident wearing a rain cover stands on a flooded road in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan province, on July 20, 2021.
A resident wearing a rain cover stands on a flooded road in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan province, on July 20, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Vehicles driving through flood waters after heavy rains in Zhengzhou, a city of more than 12 million on the banks of the Yellow River.
Vehicles driving through flood waters after heavy rains in Zhengzhou, a city of more than 12 million on the banks of the Yellow River.PHOTO: AFP
People wading through flood waters, on July 20, 2021. Henan province has been hit by heavy rains since the weekend.
People wading through flood waters, on July 20, 2021. Henan province has been hit by heavy rains since the weekend.PHOTO: AFP
Zhengzhou has been been hardest-hit in the province, and drenched by what weather watchers said was the heaviest rain in 1,000 years.
Zhengzhou has been been hardest-hit in the province, and drenched by what weather watchers said was the heaviest rain in 1,000 years. PHOTO: AFP
Heavy rain is forecast to persist to July 21, 2021, though precipitation will continue across the province for the next three days.
Heavy rain is forecast to persist to July 21, 2021, though precipitation will continue across the province for the next three days.PHOTO: AFP
Residents, seeking shelter under umbrellas, wade through flood waters on July 20, 2021.
Residents, seeking shelter under umbrellas, wade through flood waters on July 20, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents wading through flood waters in Zhengzhou, where the local flood control headquarters said the city’s Guojiazui reservoir had been breached.
Residents wading through flood waters in Zhengzhou, where the local flood control headquarters said the city’s Guojiazui reservoir had been breached.PHOTO: REUTERS
From the evening of July 17, 2021, until late Tuesday, 617.1mm of rain drenched Zhengzhou - almost on par with the city’s annual average of 640.8mm.
From the evening of July 17, 2021, until late Tuesday, 617.1mm of rain drenched Zhengzhou - almost on par with the city’s annual average of 640.8mm.PHOTO: REUTERS
