In Hong Kong, journalists face new anxieties amid reports of ‘missing’ reporter in China

Hong Kong journalists have expressed anxiety over recent news reports alleging that two reporters from the English-language South China Morning Post had abruptly dropped out of contact while reporting in China, with many believing they had been detained by the authorities.

Hong Kong-based journalist Minnie Chan, who writes about Chinese military and security issues at the South China Morning Post, became uncontactable after a work trip to Beijing more than a month ago, according to reports by news agencies.

Her whereabouts remain unknown.

Multiple people familiar with the issue corroborated this with The Straits Times on condition of anonymity, given the sensitivity of the matter.

Ms Chan would be the second SCMP journalist in two years to have suddenly fallen out of contact while in China, according to those familiar with the matter.

The other reporter, who covered Chinese diplomacy and defence at the English-language newspaper, was unreachable for months in 2022.

She has since returned home and remains employed in the newsroom, according to those familiar with the matter. But no reports have been published under her byline for more than half a year.

In a media statement on Dec 1, SCMP said Ms Chan had “taken personal leave”.

“Her family has informed us that she is in Beijing but needs time to handle a private matter. Her family has told us she is safe but has requested that we respect her privacy,” the statement said. “The safety of our journalists in the course of their professional work is of the utmost importance to the South China Morning Post… We will continue to communicate with Minnie’s family and provide all the necessary support they need.”

Hong Kong Journalists’ Association chairman Ronson Chan said he was “shocked” when he first heard about Ms Chan’s situation.

“But I know that SCMP and the related reporter hope to keep the matter low-profile, and it seems this is the best resolution to the problem... I pray for them,” he told ST.

“Journalists in mainland China and Hong Kong know that if we want to report the news independently, we have to face some risks... It’s not easy to do so in today’s China,” Mr Chan added.

News of the two incidents has worried those in the SCMP newsroom as well as other Hong Kong-based journalists covering mainland China, including those who sometimes travel to the mainland.

“Reporters have been talking among themselves about the matter, even though management has not sent anything official to address it,” one SCMP reporter, who asked to remain anonymous, told ST.

There has been no internal correspondence to newsroom staff so far on the matter, but the paper’s top editors held a meeting on Dec 5 with journalists from at least one section in its Hong Kong office, the reporter said.

A source familiar with the issue told ST that SCMP and Ms Chan’s family would have been trying to keep the matter low-key for fear of jeopardising the reporter’s safety.

The work that the newsroom’s leaders and others may currently be undertaking to help Ms Chan would not necessarily be visible or conveyed to the public, the person added.

“As a local reporter, I feel helpless,” said a Hong Kong journalist at one of the city’s major Chinese-language news outlets. The person, who covers local as well as mainland-related news, requested anonymity, given the sensitive nature of the issue.

“Such fears about being spirited away due to our reporting has been an ongoing concern among Hong Kong journalists for years. Not just because of the recent talk of Ms Chan’s disappearance, but that has certainly intensified our anxieties.”