In China, bath assistants bring a nice hot tub to the elderly

CHONGQING - Having a warm bath can be a big challenge for the elderly in China, particularly those with disabilities or those who live alone.

But seniors in the country are able to do so with the help of "bath assistants", a service that is becoming popular in major cities such as Chongqing, Beijing and Shanghai.

The warm bath comes either in a vehicle specially equipped with a bathtub, which visits the elderly in his or her neighbourhood; or as a door-to-door service that involves the setting up of a portable bathtub in the senior's home.

In Chongqing, the service, known as "Bath Express", provides free bathing services for senior citizens suffering from varying degrees of disabilities.

Each "Bath Express" vehicle has three bath assistants, one of whom is responsible for driving the vehicle, taking the elderly person's body temperature and carrying out other physical assessments before the bath. The other two assistants help the elderly with hair washing and taking the bath.

After the relaxing session, the bath assistants also help the elderly shave or trim their nails and hair.

Madam Liu Minhua, 88, is one person who has benefited from the service. She has been living alone since her husband died 15 years ago.

"If I fall in the shower, no one will know," Madam Liu said, adding that she would take a shower when her neighbours visit, so that help is readily available if she needs it.

The "Bath Express" initiative has addressed Madam Liu's worries and also allowed her to take a nice warm bath.

Ms Long Surong, 44, has been working as a bath assistant with Chongqing Sanxintang Elderly Service for nearly three years.

"Many people will feel embarrassed bathing others, but I imagine myself as the child of the elderly, which makes it feel like I am taking care of my own relatives," Ms Long said.

"Some senior citizens burst into tears the moment they sit in the bathtub. They would say with sadness that they haven't taken a bath for seven or eight years," she added.

To date, Chongqing's 10 "Bath Express" vehicles have provided services in communities and villages in 27 districts and counties.

China has about 264 million people aged 60 or above, accounting for 18.7 per cent of the country's total population, according to data from the seventh national census released in 2021. XINHUA