In Brief: Thailand bars entry of cruise ship passengers

Thailand bars entry of cruise ship passengers

BANGKOK • Thailand has barred passengers from Holland America's cruise ship MS Westerdam from disembarking, the latest country to turn the ship away despite no confirmed infections aboard. The company, owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp, had said on Monday that passengers would disembark in Bangkok on Feb 13. But Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday he had ordered that the ship not be docked in Thailand. Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate said Thailand will help provide fuel, medicine, and food to the ship.

REUTERS

Vietnam's 15th case a 3-month-old baby

HANOI • Vietnam yesterday confirmed its 15th case of coronavirus - a three-month-old baby. She was infected by her grandmother who tested positive for the virus on Feb 9, the Health Ministry said. It added that 10 out of the 15 cases are from the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

Vietnam has made plans to quarantine hundreds of its citizens returning from China, including 950 in military camps outside Hanoi, and another 900 at temporary facilities on the Vietnam-China border.

REUTERS

Japan to let elderly off quarantined cruise ship

TOKYO • Japan is planning to allow elderly passengers and those with chronic illnesses to leave the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship soon, Kyodo news agency reported yesterday, citing a source. The ship with 3,700 passengers and crew on board is quarantined in the port of Yokohama. Some 135 cases of the coronavirus were detected on the Carnival Corp-owned vessel.

S. Korea advises against travel to Singapore

SEOUL • South Korea has requested that Koreans refrain from travelling to Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, but it stopped short of issuing a formal travel alert. The government's suggestion of refraining from travelling to a certain area is equivalent to a yellow alert, which is currently imposed on China. Four of South Korea's 28 confirmed cases have been linked to Japan, Singapore and Thailand.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Quarantined American from China 13th US case

SAN DIEGO • The 13th case of coronavirus in the United States was detected in California in a person under federal quarantine after returning from Wuhan in China. The adult patient was among the nationals evacuated from Wuhan, who were under mandatory quarantine for 14 days at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

REUTERS