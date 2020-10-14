In Brief : Second human trials of Russian vaccine abroad

Second human trials of Russian vaccine abroad

MOSCOW • Human trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine have begun in the United Arab Emirates, the Kremlin said in a statement detailing a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The trials in the UAE are the second trials of the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, following the launch of trials in Belarus. Trials are also expected to begin in Venezuela in the near future.

REUTERS

3m swabs in just days in Chinese port city

BEIJING • More than three million swabs have been taken in a matter of days in Qingdao, the Chinese port city where a minor coronavirus outbreak elicited a sweeping health response.

Queues for testing stretched deep into Monday night across the eastern city, which detected six virus cases the day before but swiftly swung into action to head off a wider outbreak.

Qingdao health workers in protective gear set up tents to take samples across neighbourhoods, where parents brought toddlers for testing.

In addition to six people with symptoms, six asymptomatic cases have been detected so far.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NSW curbs ease in spite of rise in new cases

SYDNEY • Australia's most populous state said yesterday that it will ease restrictions despite reporting the biggest one-day jump in new Covid-19 cases in six weeks.

New South Wales (NSW) said that from Oct 16, venues that offer outdoor dining will be allowed to have double the number of patrons outside. NSW previously required such venues to ensure four sq m for each patron.

"We know particularly in our state during this pandemic, some of the hardest hit industries have been arts and recreation and hospitality," NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told reporters in Sydney.

REUTERS