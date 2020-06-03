In Brief: Saliva-based tests to boost detection in Japan

Saliva-based tests to boost detection in Japan

TOKYO • Japan's government said yesterday it has approved saliva-based tests for the coronavirus, offering a safer, simpler way to diagnose infection than nasal swabs as it looks to boost its testing rates.

The saliva-based tests are able to be given to those who have had symptoms for up to nine days, Japan's Health Ministry said. It was not immediately clear how much the change would boost overall testing capacity.

Currently, nasal swabs are the main source of tests in Japan, but these can expose medical workers to coughs and sneezes at the time of collection, making it necessary for them to wear full protective gear.

REUTERS

Remdesivir approved for virus treatment in India

BENGALURU • India said yesterday it has approved Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use in treating Covid-19 patients.

"(Remdesivir was) approved on June 1 under emergency use with condition for five dose administration," the Drugs Controller General of India said in an e-mail statement.

Remdesivir is the first drug to show improvement in Covid-19 patients in formal clinical trials.

REUTERS

Indonesia cancels haj to protect pilgrims

JAKARTA • Indonesia has cancelled the haj pilgrimage this year for its people due to concerns over the coronavirus and ongoing travel restrictions, Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi said yesterday.

"This was a very bitter and difficult decision. But we have a responsibility to protect our pilgrims and haj workers."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

British MPs may ditch remote voting system

LONDON • British lawmakers were to form a long queue through Parliament yesterday to decide whether to ditch its system of remote voting and Parliament-by-videoconference, which has allowed scrutiny of the government's coronavirus response.

The remote voting system was temporary, and despite functioning as planned, ministers said it should be scrapped when Parliament returned yesterday from a scheduled break because it did not allow enough scrutiny and was slow at processing legislation.

REUTERS

Long queues as Indian train services resume

NEW DELHI • Long queues stretched outside railway stations in major Indian cities on Monday as the authorities eased a nationwide lockdown despite a record daily spike in coronavirus cases.

Railway police in the southern city of Secunderabad organised passengers into two 500m-long queues outside the station under the sizzling summer sun.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE