In Brief: Malaysia confirms 2 new cases; total now at 14

Malaysia confirms 2 new cases; total now at 14

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia announced two more cases of the coronavirus yesterday, bringing the total tally to 14.

One of the patients is a female Chinese tourist from Wuhan city. Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said she arrived on Jan 25 in a group of five and had been to major tourist sites in KL.

The other is a Malaysian woman who is the younger sibling of Malaysia's first local patient. She had direct contact with her brother, who was at a conference in Singapore last month that was also attended by Chinese delegates. Other family members tested negative.

Virus detection lab in trial operation in Wuhan

BEIJING • A new virus detection lab "Huoyan" has been put into trial operation in Wuhan city to speed up testing of coronavirus infection, the People's Daily reported yesterday.

The lab can test 10,000 samples in a day. It will provide Wuhan and its surrounding cities with sufficient testing capabilities, said the report.

Kazakhstan stops mail exchange with China

ALMATY • Kazakhstan's postal operator Kazpost has stopped moving mail to and from China.

Kazpost said it made the move at China's request.

Chinese city accused of intercepting masks

BEIJING • A Chinese city with only eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus has been accused of intercepting a shipment of surgical masks bound for a municipality with 400 cases.

Dali city in Yunnan province was accused this week of making an "emergency requisition" of a shipment of masks bound for Chongqing municipality, state media reported. Chongqing told Dali to return the shipment, but the latter said it had distributed the 598 boxes of masks.

