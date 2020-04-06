In Brief: China reports 30 new cases, three deaths

China reports 30 new cases, three deaths

BEIJING • China reported 30 new coronavirus cases last Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of imported cases and local transmissions increased.

The National Health Commission said yesterday that 25 of the patients entered the country from abroad, compared with 18 a day earlier. There were five new locally transmitted cases, all in Guangdong province. China now has 81,669 cases, while the death toll has risen by three to 3,329.

REUTERS

Tokyo sees highest daily jump of 143

TOKYO • A further 143 people in Tokyo have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK reported yesterday.

It was the highest daily jump, bringing the number of cases in the prefecture to 1,034. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is again calling on people to refrain from non-essential and non-urgent outings on weekends.

Australia to probe cruise ship case

SYDNEY • Australian police yesterday launched a criminal probe after thousands of passengers were allowed to disembark a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Sydney and 10 later died of the illness.

Last month, the government allowed 2,700 passengers to walk off the Ruby Princess and travel to their homes around the country - despite a ban on cruise ships docking in Australia being announced just days earlier.

The international licence to enter a port is on the assurance from the captain that the vessel is free from contagious disease.

New South Wales state police commissioner Mick Fuller said the ship's operators would be investigated over alleged "absolute discrepancies" between information provided to the authorities and requirements of the law.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ecuador says sorry for bodies left on streets

QUITO • The Vice-President of Ecuador, Mr Otto Sonnenholzner, has apologised after scores of bodies were left on the streets of Guayaquil.

Videos on social media show abandoned bodies in the Latin American city worst hit by the virus. The authorities collected at least 150 corpses from streets and homes last week. Ecuador has nearly 3,500 cases of the virus and 172 deaths.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE