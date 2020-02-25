In Brief: China bans wildlife trade, consumption

China bans wildlife trade, consumption

BEIJING • China yesterday declared an immediate and "comprehensive" ban on the trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed to be responsible for the coronavirus outbreak. The country's top legislative committee approved a proposal "prohibiting the illegal wildlife trade, abolishing the bad habit of overconsumption of wildlife, and effectively protecting the lives and health of the people", state television reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jakarta to bring back citizens on cruise

JAKARTA • Indonesia has sent a navy ship to bring back 188 of its nationals working as crew aboard the World Dream cruise liner amid coronavirus concerns, an official said yesterday.

The World Dream ship had been docked in Hong Kong since earlier this month. It had carried three Chinese nationals who had been aboard the ship between Jan 19 and 24. Mr Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, said 188 Indonesian crew members would be brought back from the ship, which is now in international waters near Singapore.

REUTERS

New Zealand extends ban on China arrivals

WELLINGTON • New Zealand has extended for eight days a ban on arrivals from China, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday, carrying into its fourth week an effort to block exposure to the coronavirus.

The country has no plans for now to widen the ban to other countries, Ms Ardern said.

REUTERS