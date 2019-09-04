In Brief: Activist seeks Taiwanese support

Activist seeks Taiwanese support

TAIPEI • Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong, a central figure in the territory's ongoing mass anti-Beijing protests, yesterday urged the Taiwanese to hold their own demonstrations as they face growing pressure from China.

"We hope that before Communist China's National Day on Oct 1, our friends in Taiwan can express their support for Hong Kong through street protests," said Wong, secretary-general of Hong Kong pro-democracy group Demosisto.

Wong was among several Hong Kong activists arrested last week in a crackdown on protest leaders. He appeared in court last week accused of "inciting others to take part in unauthorised assembly", among other charges.

Cabin crew grounded over oxygen bottles

HONG KONG • Cathay Pacific Airways grounded cabin crew from two flights after emergency oxygen bottles on the aircraft were found depleted or completely emptied.

The staff were barred from flying to help an inquiry into the matter, a spokesman for the airline said yesterday.

The Chinese aviation authorities are also investigating, together with Hong Kong's regulator and local police, the South China Morning Post reported.

Zara distances brand from anti-China rallies

BEIJING • Spanish apparel giant Zara, seeking to avoid becoming embroiled in controversy over protests in Hong Kong, issued a statement on Chinese social media late on Monday expressing support for China's sovereignty over the Asian financial hub.

Zara made its statement after the Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao asked in a headline whether the closure of four of the company's Hong Kong shops on Monday was in support of a strike call by students, a question that was seized upon by mainland social media users.

Zara, owned by Inditex, said it supported the "one country, two systems" policy under which China rules Hong Kong, and had not supported strikes.

