Discharged patient tests positive again

BEIJING • A Chinese coronavirus patient initially discharged after recovery in Sichuan province's Chengdu city has been readmitted after testing positive again during home quarantine, the city's public health clinical centre said yesterday.

Similar cases have been reported in other regions.

The National Health Commission recommends that recovered patients continue to monitor their health for 14 days, wear masks and reduce outdoor activities due to the risk of contracting other pathogens.

REUTERS

Outbreak's effect on S-E Asia 'temporary'

JAKARTA • A senior Chinese diplomat said yesterday that the outbreak's economic impact on South-east Asia will be "temporary and short-term".

There have been delays in infrastructure projects that are part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, as Chinese workers have been unable to return after the holidays, while a lockdown in parts of China has prevented imports from arriving.

China's Ambassador to Asean Deng Xijun said Beijing has taken measures to support firms involved in BRI projects, including helping them prepare to resume work overseas.

REUTERS

2-week quarantine for Ukraine minister

KIEV • Ukraine's Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska said she will spend two weeks in quarantine with evacuees from China after protesters clashed with police and threw stones at returnees.

Kiev's efforts to treat 45 nationals and 27 foreigners, mostly from Latin America, in the central Poltava region have sparked unrest.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE