In a land of costly funerals, more opting for simple farewells

TOKYO - Even before a US$12 million (S$17 million) state funeral for slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe prompted a public outcry, the Japanese have long grumbled about funeral costs in their country, the highest in the world.

Now, an increasing number of grieving families are opting for low-key send-offs, with the pandemic providing an extra reason to avoid large ceremonies.

Average spending per funeral in the past year was 1.1 million yen (S$11,000), down 40 per cent from a pre-pandemic survey, according to Kamakura Shinsho, an online information service specialising in elderly care, funerals and graves. That is still around a quarter of the average annual salary and does not cover extra costs such as offerings to Buddhist monks.

Including additional expenses, Japanese funerals cost around three million yen before the pandemic, around three to four times what is spent in the United States and Europe, according to a 2020 survey by United Kingdom-based insurance provider SunLife.

Mr Hiroya Shimizu, who organised his father's funeral in early 2019, remembers being shown different hearses and floral arrangements, but felt he ultimately had little control over costs.

"It is not like you could compare prices on Amazon and Yodobashi," said the 57-year-old hotel owner, referring to the popular e-commerce sites. The final bill, he said, came to around 3.5 million yen. "You just pay what you are told."

Traditional Buddhist ceremonies, which account for a majority of Japanese funerals, are usually held over two days, with a wake held on the first evening and a formal funeral and cremation the following day.

Those who attend are expected to give cash as a condolence gift, but such contributions are usually far outweighed by costs ranging from food catering to venue fees.

Most grieving families feel under pressure to pay whatever they are told is the going rate, as haggling over funeral fees would be considered unseemly.

Some people say smaller family funerals could deprive mourners of a chance to grieve together with friends, colleagues and distant relatives of the dead.

But others who have attended small-scale ceremonies, including Mr Shimizu, said these would likely become more common. "I have been to a small one. We just bowed in prayer, and that was it. I think that is all we need, fundamentally," he said.

BLOOMBERG