Extreme weather and drought in much of south-west China, largely centred in Sichuan province, have led to a hydropower crunch whose effects are being felt across much of China.

While factories in Sichuan and the neighbouring municipality of Chongqing have already been forced to cut power use in a bid to conserve energy, the south-western province is also exporting less hydro-generated power to Jiangxi and Shanghai, both of which are starting to experience shortages.