China's peanut farmers facing empty shells, ravaged fields

BEIJING - Peanut farmers in China are left with empty shells as extreme weather wreaks havoc on harvests in the world's most populous nation.

Nutless pods are a consequence of alternating drought and excessive rain during key planting and growth periods. That is bad news for China, the world's biggest grower, after farmers shrank the planting acreage.

The empty shells are one factor that could result in peanut output tumbling as much as 30 per cent this season, according to analysts.

"I never encountered anything like this in previous years," said a peanut trader who gave his name as Mr Song, in Shandong province where a delayed harvest has just begun.

The plight of farmers can be seen in a video of peanut fields ravaged by drought that made its rounds on social media. Posted by "Brother Peanut" in Shandong three months ago, when parts of China were already struggling with inadequate rainfall, it shows a large spread of land that used to be planted with peanuts, now mostly barren and dotted with an abnormally small crop.

Peanuts have become the latest casualty as extreme weather roils Chinese agricultural markets during the crucial harvest period.

Sichuan suffered its worst drought in 60 years as searing temperatures baked central and south-western provinces, while flooding inundated the north-east.

Other crops have seen similar damage across the world this summer, exacerbating food inflation.

The humble peanut, the fourth-largest oilseed crop in the world, is generally resistant to drought. But the legume needs calcium to grow.

If the ground is too severely dry or flooded, it will cause a loss of calcium, making it difficult for the plant's roots to absorb enough. The result: a shell with no nut.

"High temperature and drought, or too much moisture in the soil, can both lead to empty peanuts," said Huatai Futures analyst Jiang Ying, who estimates a 20 per cent to 30 per cent fall in China's overall peanut output this season.

Any drop in peanut production in China, which produces a third of the global output, could push up global oilseed prices further.