China's fast-falling birth rate has driven its top policymakers to further relax birth controls in the world's second-largest economy, but it may be too little, too late to stop it from falling even more, warned analysts.

The change to allow married couples to have three children - up from two - that arose out of a Politburo meeting on Monday is unlikely to significantly delay the population peaking in around 2026, said The Economist Intelligence Unit's principal economist Yue Su yesterday.