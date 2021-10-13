Iconic tracksuit sparks latest China-S. Korea cultural clash

A tussle over the design origins of the green tracksuit worn by actors in Netflix hit Squid Game is the latest in a long-running cultural clash between China and South Korea.

The squabble started when a Sungshin Women's University professor posted on his Instagram account on Oct 5 that Chinese netizens have been taking advantage of the popularity of the South Korean series to sell rip-offs of the show's iconic green tracksuits.

Dr Seo Kyoung-duk accompanied his post with a screenshot of advertisements on e-commerce platform Tmall showing Chinese actor Wu Jing wearing a green outfit bearing the words "Zhong Guo" - China's name in Chinese - next to a picture of South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae donning a similar outfit but without the text.

Chinese netizens responded to the now-deleted post by reminding Dr Seo that Wu had worn the garment in a 2019 movie, and that the outfit has been a common school uniform in China for the past two decades.

China's state-run Global Times ran a report on Oct 7 slamming Dr Seo's remarks and citing experts who said such false claims may lead to "hurt feelings" between China and South Korea. It added that Dr Seo's words downplay cultural exchanges between the two countries as they look to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties next year.

The spat follows a quarrel that the two countries had over the origins of kimchi or paocai last year, after the Global Times said Beijing led the "international standard for the kimchi industry".

Then, Beijing had won certification from the International Organisation for Standardisation for paocai, a pickled vegetable dish from Sichuan province in south-western China. The organisation then refuted the claim by clarifying that the certification was for paocai, not kimchi.

Still, the heat prompted diplomats in Seoul and Beijing to issue official responses, and led to South Korea proposing to call kimchi "xinqi" in Chinese to differentiate itself from paocai.

The origins of the traditional hanbok costume and chicken ginseng soup samgyetang as well as the practice of acupuncture are among other cultural conflicts between China and South Korea, though none has yet been as spicy as kimchi.

Aw Cheng Wei