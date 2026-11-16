Iconic Hands Shibuya store closes doors, ends 48-year history

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The store changed its icon to ‘Thanks’ leading up to its closure on Nov 15.

TOKYO – The Hands Shibuya store, an iconic general shop that had everything from cosmetics to DIY tools, closed on Nov 15 , after more than 48 years in business.

The store, which opened as Tokyu Hands in September 1978, had served as one of the “go-to” places in Tokyo’s Shibuya, a hub for young culture and fashion.

At 7pm, its closing time, customers carrying shopping bags from the store gathered in front of the entrance despite the rain. Shouts of “Thank you” and applause broke out as the store closed its shutters.

“I’ve visited the store time and time again for about 10 years since it was on my way to school,” said Tatsuya Sakamoto, a 23-year-old university student from Inagi, Tokyo.

“I bought some goods, including a tote bag with the Hands logo. I want to thank the store,” Sakamoto said.

Yasuko Ito, a 66-year-old painting school manager, said: “The store’s service was second to none. Whenever we bought tools, (the staff) carefully listened to our requests.”

Staff bowing as the Hands Shibuya shuttered on Nov 15, with posters thanking customers for their support over the past 48 years. PHOTO: KYODO NEWS

Several landmark shopping facilities in Shibuya have closed in recent years, along with movie theatres and book stores.

Seibu Shibuya ended its 58-year-history in September after its operator failed to reach an agreement on a lease contract with the land and building owners who were seeking redevelopment.

The store helped spark the DC brand boom in the 1980s, with “DC” believed to stand for “designer and character” and referring to small fashion brands that emphasised designers’ individuality, such as Issey Miyake and Yoji Yamamoto around 1970.

The flagship Tokyu Department Store, which operated for about half a century, closed in 2023. Its ageing structure was demolished and will be replaced by a complex facility that includes a foreign affiliated hotel. KYODO NEWS