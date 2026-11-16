Iconic Hands Shibuya store closes doors, ends 48-year history
- Hands Shibuya closed on Nov 15 after 48 years, ending a much-loved Tokyo shop known for cosmetics, DIY tools and other goods.
- Customers gathered in the rain for the last closing, shouting “Thank you” and applauding. Many said the store’s service and convenience meant a lot to them.
- Its closure adds to Shibuya’s retail decline, after Seibu Shibuya and Tokyu Department Store also shut. The area is changing through redevelopment and new facilities.
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TOKYO – The Hands Shibuya store, an iconic general shop that had everything from cosmetics to DIY tools, closed on Nov 15, after more than 48 years in business.
The store, which opened as Tokyu Hands in September 1978, had served as one of the “go-to” places in Tokyo’s Shibuya, a hub for young culture and fashion.
At 7pm, its closing time, customers carrying shopping bags from the store gathered in front of the entrance despite the rain. Shouts of “Thank you” and applause broke out as the store closed its shutters.
“I’ve visited the store time and time again for about 10 years since it was on my way to school,” said Tatsuya Sakamoto, a 23-year-old university student from Inagi, Tokyo.
“I bought some goods, including a tote bag with the Hands logo. I want to thank the store,” Sakamoto said.
Yasuko Ito, a 66-year-old painting school manager, said: “The store’s service was second to none. Whenever we bought tools, (the staff) carefully listened to our requests.”
Several landmark shopping facilities in Shibuya have closed in recent years, along with movie theatres and book stores.
Seibu Shibuya ended its 58-year-history in September after its operator failed to reach an agreement on a lease contract with the land and building owners who were seeking redevelopment.
The store helped spark the DC brand boom in the 1980s, with “DC” believed to stand for “designer and character” and referring to small fashion brands that emphasised designers’ individuality, such as Issey Miyake and Yoji Yamamoto around 1970.
The flagship Tokyu Department Store, which operated for about half a century, closed in 2023. Its ageing structure was demolished and will be replaced by a complex facility that includes a foreign affiliated hotel. KYODO NEWS