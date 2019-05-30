I was friends with Jho Low, but left dinner gathering early: South Korean rapper Psy

South Korean rapper Psy said he thought the meeting with Jho Low was just a dinner gathering with a friend from afar.
South Korean rapper Psy said he thought the meeting with Jho Low was just a dinner gathering with a friend from afar.PHOTO: 42PSY42/INSTAGRAM
Published
51 min ago

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korean rapper Psy admitted that Low Taek Jho, a Malaysian fugitive involved in the 1MDB scandal, was his friend and that he had attended a dinner gathering arranged by Yang Hyun-suk, head of K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment.

Low, sought by the authorities in Malaysia, Singapore and the United States in connection with the 1MDB scandal, earlier said through his spokesman that he had met Yang through his friend Psy, denying allegations that he had received sexual services procured by Yang at the dinner party.

The MBC programme Straight aired late on Monday reported allegations that Yang hosted dinner parties and offered sexual services for two wealthy South-east Asian investors in July 2014.

One of the investors was reported to be Low, who was central to the scandal in which US$4.5 billion (S$6.2 billion) was allegedly embezzled from the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. The other man was said to be a Thai man, known as Bob.

"Regardless of whether he was a good friend or not, it is clear that I was his friend," Psy wrote on his Instagram account on Wednesday (May 29).

"When Jho Low and his friends visited Korea, Yang and I were invited to a dinner with them. We had the meal and drinks with other guests, and Yang and I left the table early."

When Psy met him, Low had a big presence in Hollywood showbiz industry and Psy introduced Low to Yang, the rapper said in the posting.

"At the time, I just thought it was a dinner gathering with a friend from afar," he said. "I apologise for causing concern."

안녕하세요 싸이입니다. 보도에서 언급된 조로우는 저의 친구가 맞습니다. 제가 그를 알았을 당시에 그는 헐리웃 쇼비즈니스 분야에서 활발히 활동하던 사람이었습니다. 저의 해외 활동 시기가 맞물려 알게되었고 제가 조로우를 양현석형에게 소개하였습니다. 지금에 와서 그가 좋은 친구였는지 아니었는지를 떠나서 제가 그의 친구였다는 점은 명백한 사실입니다. 조로우와 일행들이 아시아 일정 중 한국에 방문했을 때 그들의 초대를 받아 저와 양현석 형이 참석했습니다. 초대된 다른 사람들과 함께 식사를 하고 술을 함께한 후 저와 양현석형은 먼저 자리를 일어났습니다. 당시로서는 먼나라에서 온 친구와의 자리로만 생각했습니다. 이번 건으로 여러분들께 심려를 끼쳐드린 점 죄송합니다.
View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 싸이입니다. 보도에서 언급된 조로우는 저의 친구가 맞습니다. 제가 그를 알았을 당시에 그는 헐리웃 쇼비즈니스 분야에서 활발히 활동하던 사람이었습니다. 저의 해외 활동 시기가 맞물려 알게되었고 제가 조로우를 양현석형에게 소개하였습니다. 지금에 와서 그가 좋은 친구였는지 아니었는지를 떠나서 제가 그의 친구였다는 점은 명백한 사실입니다. 조로우와 일행들이 아시아 일정 중 한국에 방문했을 때 그들의 초대를 받아 저와 양현석 형이 참석했습니다. 초대된 다른 사람들과 함께 식사를 하고 술을 함께한 후 저와 양현석형은 먼저 자리를 일어났습니다. 당시로서는 먼나라에서 온 친구와의 자리로만 생각했습니다. 이번 건으로 여러분들께 심려를 끼쳐드린 점 죄송합니다.

A post shared by PSY (@42psy42) on

The police have launched an investigation into Yang, who is the founder of YG Entertainment, considered one of the "Big Three" entertainment companies in South Korea.

K-pop acts such as BigBang, Blackpink and Winner hail from YG.

 

At the dinner party for Low and Bob, there were 25 women, including more than 10 prostitutes from an adult entertainment establishment with close ties to YG, and eight men accompanying Yang, according to the TV show.

YG has denied the allegations and called them "groundless".

The police also began a probe into suspicions that the Thai man known as Bob raped a woman last year.

Topics: 

Branded Content