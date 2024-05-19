I slathered sunblock, but a bad sunburn still left me crippled for a week

It was cloudy in Hong Kong the day I got sunburnt so badly that I couldn’t walk for a week.
That warm spring morning before we went kayaking off scenic Sai Kung in the New Territories, my friend asked me why I had chosen to turn up in shorts instead of long leggings.
“I figured it’d be hot; besides, I wouldn’t mind a bit of a tan,” I replied nonchalantly.
Famous last words.
Having always been some shades fairer than my peers, I have, for as far back as I can remember, envied my friends with darker complexions that gave them a more athletic sheen.
And until the day I sustained the worst sunburn in my life, I did not fully comprehend just how much their comparatively darker skin tones could also shield them from sun injuries.
Of the five of us who went kayaking that day, I was the only one who got so extensively sunburnt that I was rendered unable to sit, stand or walk properly for a week.
At that time in late May 2022, I had just completed a two-month work stint in Hong Kong covering the chief executive election, through which Mr John Lee became the city’s top leader. I ended up having to board my scheduled flight back to Singapore in a wheelchair.
For a month after that, my sunburnt legs remained painful to the touch and a source of both horror and morbid fascination for the people around me.
Even two years on today, the area still sometimes tingles upon contact with direct sunlight. While fully recovered, the once flawless skin around my shins is now a little bumpy, slightly speckled, and has a tendency to feel dry and crackly.
Sunscreen didn’t help
It is not that I neglected to apply sunscreen.
That morning, I fastidiously slathered sunblock on my arms, shoulders, neck, back… and then quickly slapped a thin layer of the lotion on my legs as I was running late by that time.
Before we headed out to sea, I sprayed on an extra layer of another sunscreen all over, again paying greater attention to my upper body as it seemed like common sense – those are the parts that would be closest to the sun, aren’t they?
I was not new to kayaking, either; in my teenage days, I probably spent more hours cutting classes to kayak under the hot sun at East Coast Park than I did studying for my A levels, and none of those sessions was particularly eventful.
That day, off the beach in Sai Kung, was different.
There was a fair bit of cloud cover around noon when we allowed ourselves to drift aimlessly on the shimmering sea for nearly an hour.
I did not think too much about how exposed to the sun my legs would be, extended in front of me on the open kayak; nor about dipping them repeatedly into the seawater to cool off – washing away the sunscreen in the process – as the day got warmer.
Back home later that evening, I noted that my lower ankles to upper thighs had turned a burning lobster red, even cheekily comparing them to aburi (flame-seared) salmon when I snapped a shot to share on Instagram.
It was not until the next morning that the extent of the damage truly started to set in.
As I got out of bed and put my legs on the ground, I was immediately greeted by an excruciating stabbing pain throughout the insides of my shins. It felt like my blood vessels were threatening to burst out of the taut, burning skin all around my sun-injured legs.
For a week after that, I could not move my legs or bend my knees without first experiencing that searing nerve pain. Just sitting up from bed required five to 10 minutes of adjusting to the pain, and another five to 10 minutes again to shift from sitting to standing position.
For two weeks, I used a hiking stick as a walking aid, and even then, I moved slowly, stiffly and painfully, taking longer to cross a traffic junction than my neighbour in his 80s.
I had to shower seated, and for the first time in my life, felt thankful for the elderly grab bars installed in my family home’s bathrooms from HDB’s Home Improvement Programme.
As my body went into overdrive fixing the sun damage, my ankles, feet and toes ballooned from water retention. The doctor prescribed a cocktail of anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics, diuretics and antihistamines, as well as lotions that I applied practically hourly for relief.
It was nearly three weeks later when the charred brown skin started peeling off, leaving my legs looking like chunks of parched earth, and revealing raw, pink flesh underneath.
It was only after many months that I could expose my bare legs to sunlight again without them hurting. Even then, the skin quality at the most badly burnt areas – the lower shins – had permanently deteriorated, with tiny new moles, white scar-like spots and visibly dry skin.
How little it takes to get burnt
The danger of a sunburn goes beyond the superficial short-term pain it inflicts.
A single sunburn raises a person’s risk of developing skin cancer, and each additional one further adds to that risk, says dermatologist Wong Shiao Yi at the OT&P Healthcare chain of clinics in Hong Kong.
“But UV exposure can increase your skin cancer risk even if you did not get a sunburn,” Dr Wong warned, explaining that the skin’s absorption of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight can damage genetic material in the skin cells, which may then mutate into disease over time.
One can sustain sun injury even on overcast days as 80 per cent of UV rays can penetrate clouds and just one blistering sunburn in adolescence more than doubles an individual’s chances of developing melanoma – a form of skin cancer – later in life, according to US-based non-profit organisation The Skin Cancer Foundation.
The chances of suffering sun damage depends on many factors including the length of time spent under the sun, the intensity of the invisible UV rays, extent of cloud coverage, proximity to the Equator, degree of ozone depletion, as well as whether the person is on any diet or medication that could affect his or her sensitivity to the sun, Dr Wong said.
Singapore recorded extreme levels of UV radiation in March, reaching an index reading of 12 on a scale of 15. The higher the reading, the greater the risk of harmful effects on the skin and eyes. A reading above 10 is considered extreme. Singapore’s average daily maximum UV index readings typically stand around or above eight (very high), data from the National Environment Agency showed.
In comparison, Hong Kong’s readings stand between five and eight (moderate to very high) for most of the year, according to data from the Hong Kong Observatory.
Activities like water or snow sports heighten the likelihood of sun damage as UV rays are reflected off the surface of seawater, sand and snow, Dr Wong said, adding that “the effects are definitely worse for fairer-skinned individuals”.
“You could get sunburned in a very short period of time, just by gardening or walking the dog even on a cloudy day, if you’re not diligent in protecting your skin,” she said.
A study of nearly four decades of data from the Singapore Cancer Registry, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology in 2009, found that skin cancer rates among Singapore’s fairer-skinned Chinese were “three times higher than that in Malays and Indians, who generally have darker complexions”.
Skin cancer is the sixth and seventh most common form of cancer that affects Singaporean men and women respectively, according to the National University Cancer Institute Singapore.
Symptoms of severe sunburn, Dr Wong said, include tiredness, fever, chills, nausea, headache, dizziness and confusion. The higher the percentage of body surface area affected, the more symptomatic the injury would be.
The injured area may swell, blister or take on a wet appearance with white discolouration. Typically classified as first- or second-degree burns, such injuries can take weeks to heal, the dermatologist said.
“When applying sunscreen, people are more likely to neglect the legs,” Dr Wong said, adding that the lotion has to be slathered evenly on the skin in a sufficiently thick amount and that frequent reapplication is required after getting wet or sweaty.
“Dipping your legs repeatedly into the water would have caused your sunblock to wear off more quickly. And the reflection from the water around you would have exposed you to more UV rays,” she said of my sunburn experience.
For me, however, that is the last time I will be going out to sea without a wetsuit to protect me from the sun.