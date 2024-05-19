I slathered sunblock, but a bad sunburn still left me crippled for a week

It was cloudy in Hong Kong the day I got sunburnt so badly that I couldn’t walk for a week.

That warm spring morning before we went kayaking off scenic Sai Kung in the New Territories, my friend asked me why I had chosen to turn up in shorts instead of long leggings.

“I figured it’d be hot; besides, I wouldn’t mind a bit of a tan,” I replied nonchalantly.

Famous last words.

Having always been some shades fairer than my peers, I have, for as far back as I can remember, envied my friends with darker complexions that gave them a more athletic sheen.

And until the day I sustained the worst sunburn in my life, I did not fully comprehend just how much their comparatively darker skin tones could also shield them from sun injuries.

Of the five of us who went kayaking that day, I was the only one who got so extensively sunburnt that I was rendered unable to sit, stand or walk properly for a week.

At that time in late May 2022, I had just completed a two-month work stint in Hong Kong covering the chief executive election, through which Mr John Lee became the city’s top leader. I ended up having to board my scheduled flight back to Singapore in a wheelchair.

For a month after that, my sunburnt legs remained painful to the touch and a source of both horror and morbid fascination for the people around me.

Even two years on today, the area still sometimes tingles upon contact with direct sunlight. While fully recovered, the once flawless skin around my shins is now a little bumpy, slightly speckled, and has a tendency to feel dry and crackly.