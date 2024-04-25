‘I must eat at the same place my fave singer did’: Singapore banks on K-content to draw visitors

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) chief executive Melissa Ow (left) with Ms Kim Jey-hyun, CEO of Studio Dragon. STB extended its partnership with the studio for another three years. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD
Wendy Teo
South Korea Correspondent
Updated
Apr 25, 2024, 06:10 PM
Published
Apr 25, 2024, 11:53 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SEOUL – Fans of Netflix Korean drama hit Queen Of Tears, which will run its final two episodes this weekend, may hold back their sobs for now.

They can look forward to new offerings with a Singapore connection instead.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top