‘I committed the crime to attract attention’: Man who stabbed eight people at Incheon mall

Rescue workers transporting a victim from the scene after a stabbing incident at a supermarket in Incheon on Oct 13.

SEOUL – The 59-year-old man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack in South Korea’s Incheon on Oct 13 told the police he targeted people he considered physically weaker and that he wanted to draw public attention, the police said on Oct 14 .

The suspect told investigators he held a grudge against a hospital where he had received treatment for athlete’s foot because his symptoms had not improved, according to Namdong Police Station. He had staged solo protests outside the hospital since August, at times carrying a weapon.

The police questioned him in September on suspicion of carrying a weapon in a public place. He reportedly resented the hospital for reporting him to the authorities.

“I committed the crime to attract attention and make my grievances known to society,” he reportedly told the police. “I did not choose specific targets. I chose people who looked weaker than me. I did not intend to kill them.”

The police have assigned profilers to assess his statements and determine his motive. They plan to seek an arrest warrant on suspicion of attempted murder and carrying a weapon in a public place.

The suspect was previously convicted of attempting to murder his former wife and served a four-year prison term before his release in 2019, the police said. He was wearing an electronic ankle monitor at the time of the Oct 13 attack.

The police said he was also carrying a large quantity of medication, which they believe was prescription medicine based on its packaging. A rapid drug test was negative, and the police have requested further analysis.

The police revised the number of people targeted in the attack to 10, from nine initially.

Eight sustained injuries requiring medical treatment. A 19-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest underwent emergency surgery and regained a heartbeat, but remained unconscious and on a ventilator on Oct 14 . Five other injured people were being treated at hospitals, while two were recovering at home. The remaining two people were not physically injured and returned home.

The attack took place at a commercial complex in Incheon in the afternoon on Oct 13 .

The police are also reviewing whether to publicly disclose the suspect’s identity, including his name, age and photographs.

Police, city consider commendations for bystanders

The police are considering commendations for five people who helped subdue the suspect. Shoppers and workers at the complex threw chairs and other objects at him, helping to stop the attack.

Incheon city officials are also considering ways to recognise the bystanders who intervened and recommend them for central government awards.

“There were two people who overpowered the suspect at great risk to themselves. They helped prevent further harm,” Incheon Mayor Park Chan-dae wrote on Facebook. “The city is also considering ways to show our gratitude towards them.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK