K-pop agency Hybe denies seeking US help to lift chairman’s travel ban

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Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk is accused of providing false information to investors ahead of Hybe's 2019 initial public offering.

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SEOUL – K-pop agency Hybe on April 20 denied involvement in a rare US Embassy letter reportedly sent to South Korean police, seeking to lift a travel ban on chairman Bang Si-hyuk.

The ban has been in place since August amid a Capital Markets Act probe.

Hybe’s denial followed reports by South Korean media that said the US Embassy had sent a letter to the Korean National Police Agency earlier in April , requesting that the law enforcement agency allow Bang and other Hybe executives to travel to the US.

The embassy reportedly cited the July 4 celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, as well as support for BTS’ world tour Arirang, which kicks off in the US later in Apri l.

The reported request has drawn scrutiny, as foreign embassies rarely intervene directly in domestic legal proceedings – particularly on behalf of non-citizens.

“We have not requested the US Embassy to seek the lifting of chairman Bang’s travel ban,” a Hybe official told The Korea Herald on April 20 .

The company added that no decision has been made on whether Bang will attend the Independence Day event, as he has not received an official invitation from the US Embassy.

The US Embassy declined to comment further, saying “we do not have anything to add on that matter”, in response to an inquiry on April 20 .

US President Donald Trump said in July 2025 that a large Independence Day event, including an Ultimate Fighting Championship match, would be held in Washington, DC. It remains unclear whether BTS or other Hybe artists have been invited, apart from Bang.

Meanwhile, the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said at an earlier press briefing that the investigation into Bang is essentially complete, with an announcement expected soon.

Commissioner Park Jung-bo told reporters that Seoul police had not received any such request from the US Embassy.

He added that the letter may have been sent to the Korean National Police Agency, the agency’s parent body, and would be reviewed in accordance with the law and established principles if received.

He noted that Seoul police had not been informed whether the KNPA had received such a letter.

Bang is accused of providing false information to investors ahead of Hybe’s 2019 initial public offering and of securing about 190 billion won (S$163.89 million) in illicit gains through a private equity fund involving former executives. The Seoul police have questioned him five times as part of the probe.

Lifting a travel ban typically requires a review by the Ministry of Justice, based on a request from investigative authorities.

Police are expected to decide soon whether to seek an arrest warrant for Bang or refer the case to prosecutors without detention. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK