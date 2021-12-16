Hundreds evacuated as fire breaks out at HK building

HONG KONG • A fire broke out in Hong Kong's World Trade Centre yesterday, trapping hundreds of people on its roof, and 13 people were injured before firefighters put out the blaze, said the police and the fire department.

The 39-storey World Trade Centre is home to restaurants, offices and shops in the Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district.

The fire broke out in a utility room on a lower level of the building's mall at noon, the local media said, before it spread to bamboo scaffolding cladding the exterior.

The city authorities said firefighters battled the blaze with two high-powered hoses, using ladders and breathing apparatus in their effort to rescue those trapped.

Police said 13 people were taken to hospital, one of them semi-conscious.

A 60-year-old woman is fighting for her life, the Hong Kong Standard newspaper reported. Some 770 people were evacuated from the building, including 300 people from the rooftop, it added.

"The fire was extinguished at 4.30pm," the fire department said.

Earlier, shoppers and office workers streamed out of the building as smoke billowed from it and police blocked off traffic on major adjacent roads.

About 100 people in a restaurant moved to the top 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area, broadcaster RTHK quoted police as saying.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but the fire service department said there were signs that it had originated from an electrical switch room.

Many of those in the building said they did not hear any fire alarm after the blaze was discovered.

A video posted on social media showed an unidentified restaurant within the building, where diners continued with their meals, selecting food from the buffet table even as thick smoke filled the place.

The fire alarm systems on some floors of the building had been shut down because of major renovation works, the South China Morning Post cited the authorities as saying.

Fire installations in the building - including auto-sprinklers, manual alarm systems and detectors - were disabled due to construction work that was being carried out from the first to fifth floors, Mr Ng Yau-sheung, senior divisional officer from the fire service department, told the newspaper.

"One of the biggest difficulties we encountered was that the floor area of the building was large and we received multiple calls for help," he said. "That's why we upgraded the fire to Level Three."

Hong Kong ranks the severity of fire incidents in the city on a five-point system, with five being the most serious.

