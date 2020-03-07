Hubei province reports no new cases outside Wuhan

BEIJING • China's central province of Hubei, excluding the provincial capital Wuhan, has reported no new coronavirus cases over 24 hours for the first time in the outbreak, as the authorities seek to stem imported infections in other areas.

Wuhan, the centre of the epidemic, reported 126 new confirmed cases on Thursday, but there were no new infections elsewhere in the province, the National Health Commission said yesterday.

Despite the fresh cases in Wuhan, senior Chinese government officials were optimistic about the situation as the city shut its second makeshift hospital yesterday, state radio reported.

Outside of Hubei, there were 17 new confirmed cases, bringing the total new infections in mainland China to 143 on Thursday, up from 139 cases a day earlier. Of the 17 new cases, 16 were imported from outside - 11 in Gansu province, four in Beijing and one in Shanghai.

A total of 311 passengers arriving in Gansu's provincial capital Lanzhou from Iran were quarantined, state television reported late on Thursday.

Beijing's four new cases had come from Italy. Yesterday, one of the city's government officials described its epidemic control campaign as being in its most challenging period, adding that roughly 827,000 people who had returned to the capital from outside - most of them from extended Chinese New Year holidays - were currently undergoing home observation.

The Shanghai health authorities said the city had recorded three new cases in the first 12 hours of yesterday. All were Chinese nationals who had studied in Iran.

Schools in provinces reporting no new cases for a number of days have started to set reopening dates.

Qinghai, a north-western province that had reported no new cases for 29 days as of March 5, said it would stagger the start date of schools between March 11 and March 20. Schools in the south-west province of Guizhou will start reopening from March 16.

Last month, Gansu became the first province to lower its emergency response measures from Level I - the most serious level on a four-tier system - to Level III, reflecting the lack of new infections.

Tibet was the latest region to lower its emergency response level yesterday, announcing that some areas had eased to Level II, and others to Level III.

As new cases dwindle in China, attention has turned to potential infections arriving from overseas.



Satellite images showing the location of Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in 2017 (top) and during the outbreak last month. The city had ramped up hospital facilities (above) to treat the thousands of coronavirus patients, but is now shutting some down as the situation improves in the epicentre of the outbreak. PHOTO: REUTERS



The authorities in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong have all vowed to quarantine travellers from countries hit the hardest by the coronavirus, which Beijing identified as South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy.

China's Transport Ministry said yesterday that it had asked all maritime management agencies to work with Customs to prevent the virus from spreading at ports, and to pay attention to ships sailing from South Korea and Japan.

The total confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 80,552 as of Thursday, with the death toll at 3,042. Hubei reported 29 new deaths, while in Wuhan, 23 people died.

REUTERS