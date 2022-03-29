Huawei posts steep fall in 2021 revenue as US sanctions bite

Revenue for the world's top telecommunications equipment maker, Huawei, declined by a steep 28.6 per cent last year, largely due to a drop in its smartphone business, as United States sanctions continued to exert a toll on the company.

But net profit hit a record high as it improved operating efficiency and expanded its enterprise business, the company said in its latest annual report, released yesterday.

Huawei reported a net profit of 113.7 billion yuan (S$24.3 billion), up 75.9 per cent from a year ago. Its revenue fell to 636.8 billion yuan.

"The multiple rounds of sanctions imposed by the US have significantly affected our business, especially smartphones and PCs," said chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou at the release of the report at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen.

"Despite a revenue decline in 2021, our ability to make a profit and generate cash flows is increasing," she said.

In 2019, Washington placed Huawei on an export blacklist and imposed sanctions on it, cutting it off from accessing key technologies of US origin, which in turn affected the Chinese company's ability to design its own chips.

Then US President Donald Trump had accused Huawei of providing the Chinese government with a back door to its data and also raised questions about the security of its equipment - allegations the company has denied repeatedly.

The ban also crippled Huawei's smartphone business - which was the world's largest for months in 2020 - causing the company to sell off its budget handset unit Honor to stem losses.

Last year, revenue for Huawei's consumer business fell 49.6 per cent year on year to 243.4 billion yuan. It used to be the company's main revenue stream.

Its carrier business, which included setting up infrastructure for the 5G network, posted a 7 per cent fall in revenue to 281.5 billion yuan within the same period. It is now Huawei's main revenue stream.

Revenue for its enterprise business, which helps companies in their digital transformation, grew 2.1 per cent to 102.4 billion yuan.

The company's rotating chairman Guo Ping said it would grow its smart screen and wearable tech business - which expanded by 30 per cent from a year ago - to boost revenue in its consumer business.

During the press conference, Mr Guo, in response to a question on Huawei's operations in Russia, said that the company had no plans to roll out smartphones equipped with its home-grown HarmonyOS platform outside of China.

Mr Guo also reiterated Huawei's commitment to Asean, noting the vast potential of South-east Asia's digital economy.

The company will also not let up on research and development (R&D) despite the fall in revenue, he said, adding that investment in this area was necessary to secure Huawei's future growth.

Last year, Huawei invested 142.7 billion yuan - or 22.4 per cent of its total revenue - in R&D.