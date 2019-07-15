Huawei planning job cuts at US unit

TOKYO • Huawei Technologies is planning to cut jobs at its US subsidiary as the Chinese technology giant continues to struggle with its American blacklisting, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.

The cuts are expected to affect employees at Futurewei Technologies, a research-and-development subsidiary that employs about 850 people in the United States, including Texas, California and Washington, according to the Journal.

Some workers have already been notified of the dismissals and additional cuts could be announced soon, the newspaper reported.

The Journal cited one of the people as saying that hundreds of employees could lose their jobs.

Another person said some of Huawei's Chinese employees in the US were offered the option of returning home and staying with the company. Huawei declined to comment, the Journal said.

US President Donald Trump's decision in May to blacklist Huawei, one of China's most strategically important companies, has threatened to upend supply chains and disrupt the global roll-out of fifth-generation technology. The Trump administration has pushed allies to bar Huawei from 5G, citing risks about state spying - allegations that the Chinese company has denied.

Huawei's founder, Mr Ren Zhengfei, has predicted that the US sanctions would cut its revenue by US$30 billion (S$41 billion) over the next two years.

Separately, Huawei has shut down its US sales of solar inverters, Roth Capital Partners said in a research note last month. The exit came months after US lawmakers suggested that Huawei be banned from supplying solar inverters in the US, citing concern that the Chinese government could use them for spying.

A Huawei spokesman said then that the firm had cut US jobs but did not address whether it was discontinuing US inverter sales.

