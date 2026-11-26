Huawei is becoming more indispensable for China’s AI
Keith Bradsher and Adam Satariano
- Huawei has become central to China’s AI push after US sanctions. Ren Zhengfei said the company is now “a company of our own country”.
- A US jury found Huawei guilty of stealing trade secrets and evading Iran sanctions. Huawei rejected the verdicts as “without legal or factual merit”.
- Huawei is spending more than US$27 billion a year on research and development. Its Ascend chips lead China’s Nvidia alternative, but experts say a large gap remains until around 2030.
AI generated
SHENZHEN, China – At Huawei Technologies’ headquarters in Shenzhen, China, a palatial corridor gleams with gold ceilings and elaborate frescoes of Russian aristocrats on galloping horses. It bears the name of the American president who tried to bring the Chinese technology giant to its knees.
Huawei executives call it the “Trump Corridor”, a pointed reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign during his first term to drive the company out of global wireless networks and cut off its access to advanced chips.