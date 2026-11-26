Huawei is central to Beijing’s ambitions to challenge the US in AI.

SHENZHEN, China – At Huawei Technologies’ headquarters in Shenzhen, China, a palatial corridor gleams with gold ceilings and elaborate frescoes of Russian aristocrats on galloping horses. It bears the name of the American president who tried to bring the Chinese technology giant to its knees.

Huawei executives call it the “Trump Corridor”, a pointed reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign during his first term to drive the company out of global wireless networks and cut off its access to advanced chips.