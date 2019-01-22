Huawei chairman Liang Hua says foreign officials welcome to see its labs

DAVOS (REUTERS) - Huawei chairman Liang Hua said on Tuesday (Jan 22) the company would allow foreign officials to visit its labs, as the world's biggest maker of telecommunications equipment faces suspicion from Western countries that its telecoms equipment could be used for espionage.

Liang told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Huawei followed the laws of countries where it operates. If requested, it was ready to welcome foreign officials and let them see its facilities and business processes, he said.

He said the company was seeking a quick conclusion of the case of its executive Meng Wanzhou, arrested in Canada on Dec 1 on an extradition request from the United States over US accusations of Iran sanctions busting that Huawei denies.

Meng was released on bail last month and is due in court in Vancouver on Feb 6.

The United States will proceed with Meng's formal extradition from Canada, Canada's ambassador to the United States told the Globe and Mail, as Beijing vowed to respond to Washington's actions.

David MacNaughton, in an interview with the Canadian newspaper published on Monday, said the United States has told Canada it will request Meng's extradition, but he did not say when the request will be made.

The deadline for filing is Jan 30, or 60 days after Meng was arrested on Dec 1 in Vancouver.

Relations between China and Canada turned frosty after the arrest, with China detaining two Canadian citizens and sentencing to death a Canadian man previously found guilty of drug smuggling.

Beijing has not tied any of the three Canadians' cases to Meng's arrest, but has warned of severe consequences if she was not immediately released. Western and former Canadian diplomats have said they have no doubt the cases are linked.

China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reiterated calls for Meng's immediate release and said her case clearly was "not a regular judicial case".